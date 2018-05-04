Spallumcheen, Armstrong residents flock to road upgrade open house

More than 50 Spallumcheen and Armstrong residents and businesses packed the Township of Spallumcheen council chambers at an open house to learn more about Pleasant Valley Road improvements, and to share their insights and ideas about how to ensure the project runs smoothly.

“Thank you to everyone who was able to attend. We were extremely pleased with the turnout, and especially the feedback we received on how we can minimize the impact of construction,” said Mayor Janice Brown.

“Pleasant Valley Road is the backbone of our community for everyone who lives, works and visits the area. Ensuring we have one lane open for alternating traffic will keep things moving as safely and smoothly as possible during construction.”

Comments from the open house exit survey indicated that most respondents believe the road upgrade will improve safety, access, traffic flow, drainage, and business operations and opportunities. Respondents also envision a stronger link between Spallumcheen and Armstrong because of the safer and smoother ride provided by the project.

“If you weren’t able to attend the open house or if you have any special access needs, such as business deliveries or family events, be sure to call the township hall or sign up for our project updates we’ll be sending by e-mail,” said Brown. “Our construction team is doing their best to keep impacts to a minimum.”

Work will continue in Area 1 at the south end of the project over the next week or so, with road widening off Spallumcheen Drive and ditch construction on the east side of the road between the intersection and Crozier Road. Access is still available with single-lane alternating traffic between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Alternate routes are also available.

Pre-construction work is also underway in Area 3 between Pleasant Valley Cross Road and the City of Armstrong border. Please watch for surveyors as they stake areas where the ditches and culverts will be upgraded. When construction in Area 3 commences, residents will be notified in person by the contractor about driveway access during culvert upgrades.

To receive ongoing project updates simply forward your e-mail to mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca to be added to the distribution list.

Two-thirds of the $4.5-million funding for Pleasant Valley Road improvements are being provided by the federal/provincial New Building Canada Fund-Small Communities Fund Program. The township’s $1.5-million share will come from existing reserves, meaning taxes will not increase to support the project.