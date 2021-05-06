Spallumcheen company digs up food box cash

Good Food Box North Okanagan program coordinator Diane Fleming (second from left) receives $5,000 for the program to support pregnant and new mothers experiencing food insecurity from Spallumcheen’s Hytec, a program sponsor. Making the presentation on behalf of the company are Dennis Meyer (from left), Maral Arvin and Debbit Watchorn (missing is Hollie Rakos). (Photo submitted)

Good news for the North Okanagan’s Good Food Box program.

Spallumcheen’s Hytec (a Kohler company) has donated $5,000 to the program.

“The money will be used to sponsor good food boxes for pregnant and new mothers experiencing food insecurity,” said Good Food Box society president Donna Antonishak.

The Good Food Box is a volunteer-run, non-profit, bulk produce buying initiative that helps families include more fresh fruit and vegetables in their meals.

The economical cost of the box is made possible by group buying at wholesale prices and through donations from sponsors such as Hytec. Volunteer labour sorts and packs the boxes to help keep the prices down.

The money comes from Hytec’s stewardship program where the company gives back to people in need.

“We’re happy to make another donation to the Good Food Box program,” said Maral Arvin, Hytec’s human resources generalist. “They asked if we could do something to help and we jumped right on it. It’s for a great cause that supports our community.”

The selection of produce in the box changes with the seasons according to what is good quality and affordable at the time. Good Food Boxes come in two sizes — large boxes are suitable for a household of three or more. Small boxes are suitable for a household of one or two are now available in all locations.

Boxes are distributed on the third Thursday of the month from a central location to the following areas: Vernon, Armstrong, Lumby, Falkland and Cherryville. The food box society also offers the opportunity for individuals and organizations to sponsor a Good Food Box for a family.

“The Good Food Box program of the North Okanagan is delighted to accept donations to sponsor families in economic difficulty,” said Antonishak.

Donations can be made through the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan (noting that funds are to be directed to the Good Food Box) for a charitable receipt or directly to the Good Food Box Society of the North Okanagan at goodfoodboxok@gmail.com.

For more information please visit goodfoodbox.net.

