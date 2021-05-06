Good Food Box North Okanagan program coordinator Diane Fleming (second from left) receives $5,000 for the program to support pregnant and new mothers experiencing food insecurity from Spallumcheen’s Hytec, a program sponsor. Making the presentation on behalf of the company are Dennis Meyer (from left), Maral Arvin and Debbit Watchorn (missing is Hollie Rakos). (Photo submitted)

Good Food Box North Okanagan program coordinator Diane Fleming (second from left) receives $5,000 for the program to support pregnant and new mothers experiencing food insecurity from Spallumcheen’s Hytec, a program sponsor. Making the presentation on behalf of the company are Dennis Meyer (from left), Maral Arvin and Debbit Watchorn (missing is Hollie Rakos). (Photo submitted)

Spallumcheen company digs up food box cash

Hytec donates $5,000 to Good Food Box of North Okanagan society

Good news for the North Okanagan’s Good Food Box program.

Spallumcheen’s Hytec (a Kohler company) has donated $5,000 to the program.

“The money will be used to sponsor good food boxes for pregnant and new mothers experiencing food insecurity,” said Good Food Box society president Donna Antonishak.

The Good Food Box is a volunteer-run, non-profit, bulk produce buying initiative that helps families include more fresh fruit and vegetables in their meals.

The economical cost of the box is made possible by group buying at wholesale prices and through donations from sponsors such as Hytec. Volunteer labour sorts and packs the boxes to help keep the prices down.

The money comes from Hytec’s stewardship program where the company gives back to people in need.

“We’re happy to make another donation to the Good Food Box program,” said Maral Arvin, Hytec’s human resources generalist. “They asked if we could do something to help and we jumped right on it. It’s for a great cause that supports our community.”

The selection of produce in the box changes with the seasons according to what is good quality and affordable at the time. Good Food Boxes come in two sizes — large boxes are suitable for a household of three or more. Small boxes are suitable for a household of one or two are now available in all locations.

Boxes are distributed on the third Thursday of the month from a central location to the following areas: Vernon, Armstrong, Lumby, Falkland and Cherryville. The food box society also offers the opportunity for individuals and organizations to sponsor a Good Food Box for a family.

“The Good Food Box program of the North Okanagan is delighted to accept donations to sponsor families in economic difficulty,” said Antonishak.

Donations can be made through the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan (noting that funds are to be directed to the Good Food Box) for a charitable receipt or directly to the Good Food Box Society of the North Okanagan at goodfoodboxok@gmail.com.

For more information please visit goodfoodbox.net.

READ MORE: North Okanagan food box program’s rebirth a success

READ MORE: North Okanagan Good Food Box program back


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DonationFood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear alert issued for West Kelowna neighbourhood
Next story
Vancouver, Quebec shipyards to each get new heavy icebreaker, cost remains a mystery

Just Posted

Southbound traffic was reduced to single lane on Highway 97 as a vehicle involved in a collision was being retrieved by a tow truck on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Northbound truck ends up southbound over Vernon railroad tracks

Cause of Thursday morning crash still under investigation

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce writes to federal and provincial governments urging action to fill the labour gap. (file)
Vernon chamber calls for action to fill labour shortage

Chamber of Commerce writes to federal and provincial governments about labour gaps

Interior Health provided updated data breaking down the vaccine administration totals in communities throughout the region Monday, May 3, 2021. (File photo)
Vaccination rate continues to climb in North Okanagan

The Vernon health area leads the way with 47 per cent of adults having received their first dose

Good Food Box North Okanagan program coordinator Diane Fleming (second from left) receives $5,000 for the program to support pregnant and new mothers experiencing food insecurity from Spallumcheen’s Hytec, a program sponsor. Making the presentation on behalf of the company are Dennis Meyer (from left), Maral Arvin and Debbit Watchorn (missing is Hollie Rakos). (Photo submitted)
Spallumcheen company digs up food box cash

Hytec donates $5,000 to Good Food Box of North Okanagan society

The monthly totals from Jan.1, 2020 to April 30, 2021 show COVID-19 cases for most Local Health Areas in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, other than Vernon’s with the largest population, staying well below 400. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
16 months in, COVID cases in North Okanagan-Shuswap areas stay under 1,000

Vernon, with the largest population, hovers under 900 cases since January 2020

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Starting Tuesday, May 11, B.C. adults born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for a vaccine dose. (Haley Ritchie/Black Press Media)
BC adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Starting Tuesday, people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to schedule their inoculation against the virus

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
New temporary outdoor shelter in Kelowna opens

The new area on Richter Street and Weddell Place replaces the Baillie Avenue site

Parks Canada and Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks dig the washed up Princess M out from sand along the south shore of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Rescue attempt costs man his boat off Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Coast Guard response questioned after volunteer responder’s speedboat capsizes in heavy swells

Al Kowalko shows off the province’s first electric school bus, running kids to three elementary and two secondary schools on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C.’s first electric school bus making the rounds in Victoria suburbs

No emissions, no fuel costs and less maintenance will offset the $750K upfront expense

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta border, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Photo of suspected cat thief released by Victoria police actually just woman with her pet

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

(StudentAid BC)
B.C. says student loan websites back up after hack with no private data leaked

Hack happened late Sunday night

Jason Townsend wearing his Kelowna Hells Angels prospect patches. (Jason Townsend/Facebook)
Crown stays domestic assault charges against Kelowna Hells Angels prospect

Jason Townsend, 43, was charged in August 2020 with assault and assault by choking

Most Read