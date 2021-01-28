A petition to spare the Mount Rose Swanson area in Spallumcheen from logging later this year has eclipsed 22,000 signatures and has drawn the attention of township council, which is requesting a meeting with the forest ministry. (Rose Swanson Mountain/Facebook)

A petition to spare the Mount Rose Swanson area in Spallumcheen from logging later this year has eclipsed 22,000 signatures and has drawn the attention of township council, which is requesting a meeting with the forest ministry. (Rose Swanson Mountain/Facebook)

Spallumcheen council seeks meeting on petition

Close to 23,000 signatures gathered on Stop Logging on Mount Rose Swanson petition

Spallumcheen council wants to meet with the Ministry of Forests in regards to the Rose Swanson Mountain Recreation Area located in the township.

Specificially, council wants to discuss a community petition titled Stop Logging of Rose Swanson Mountain that has garnered close to 23,000 signatures.

“The Township of Spallumcheen Council is supportive of the concerns raised by the citizens and therefore, is requesting a meeting with the Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resource Operations to request the process be suspended until extensive community consultation, including environmental studies, long term impacts, and clearly outlined harvesting plans, have been provided prior to any further decisions taking place in the Rose Swanson Mountain area” wrote the township in a release.

“All stakeholders will need to be involved and consulted with, with the expectation that the recommendations and the outcomes derived from the consultation process be considered when proceeding with the harvesting plans near and within the Rose Swanson Mountain area. The protection of such a highly respected sensitive area must be at the forefront of any planned logging to the area.”

The Township of Spallumcheen Official Community Plan Bylaw 1794, 2011 outlines the community’s direction with regards to the Rose Swanson Mountain area.

“Mount Rose Swanson is the most extensively used hiking area in the township and is a destination for hikers from around the region. Situated in the western sector of the community, Mount Rose Swanson was declared a ‘designated recreation area’ by the Ministry of Forests and in 1967 it was named as the area’s Centennial Trail. Hikers access the trailhead at Chamberlaine Road where a variety of routes take them to a viewpoint with a panoramic vista of the valley.

“The Township will pursue the establishment of an interpretive forestry trail at Mount Rose Swanson and will explore options to obtain ‘park’ status for the area with the objective of securing adequate funding and other resources to maintain Mount Rose Swanson for future use and to preserve its natural qualities.

“Any effort by the provincial government to identify, restore and manage locally significant trails on Crown lands in the Spallumcheen area is supported by the township.”

Council is of the understanding that extensive community consultation is to take place for this are and has sent a letter to the ministry and BC Timber Sales requesting further public consultation be held prior to any planned logging to the area.

More information will be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca regarding the Rose Swanson Recreation area.

READ MORE: Vandalized signage won’t deter Save Rose Swanson campaign

READ MORE: Controversial logging will cut ‘sensitive’ Armstrong forest area: Ministry


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

forestryMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today
Next story
B.C. couple accused of flying to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine to appear in court

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okanagan is selling the final portion of the BX Ranchlands off East Vernon Road to its electoral areas B and C. (RDNO photo)
BX Ranchlands purchased by Regional District of North Okanagan electoral areas B and C

Sale “effectively keeps the parcel in the public’s hands” – RDNO

A petition to spare the Mount Rose Swanson area in Spallumcheen from logging later this year has eclipsed 22,000 signatures and has drawn the attention of township council, which is requesting a meeting with the forest ministry. (Rose Swanson Mountain/Facebook)
Spallumcheen council seeks meeting on petition

Close to 23,000 signatures gathered on Stop Logging on Mount Rose Swanson petition

A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Yukon’s Minister of Community Services, John Streiker, says he’s outraged that a couple from outside the territory travelled to a remote community this week and received doses of COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-POOL
TAYLOR: Simple gestures show our faith

COVID-19 will not go away. HIV hasn’t, TB hasn’t. We just learned how to treat them.

Tanya (Erin Ormond), Donna (Stephanie Roth, and Rosie (Jenni Burke), laugh together in this scene from a rehearsal of ‘Mamma Mia!’ at the Chemainus Theatre. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)
BOOMER TALK: Laughter is the best medicine

Vernon columnist Carole Fawcett reminds us all to enjoy the funny things in life, it’s good for us

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Gov.Gen Julie Payette walks in the chamber after greeting Senators before delivering the Speech from the Throne, at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Report details yelling, screaming and aggressive conduct at Rideau Hall under Payette

Report says employees did not feel they had a place to go with their complaints

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
B.C. couple accused of flying to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine to appear in court

If convicted, the pair could serve up to six months in jail

Sooke’s Amy McLaughlin holds Theodore, a bunny who will be going to a new owner in Nanaimo within the coming days if all goes will at an upcoming bunny play-date. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Vancouver Island woman looking to hop into bigger space for bunny rescue operation

Amy McLaughlin has rescued more than 400 bunnies, pushing for the capacity to help more

Grad student Marisa Harrington and her supervisor Lynneth Stuart-Hill say preliminary results from a study into the affects of stress on hospital nurses show an impact on sleep and heart variability. (Courtesy of Marisa Harrington)
University of Victoria study shows stress impact on B.C. nurses

Stress may be impacting sleep, heart health of hospital nurses in Victoria region

Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News
Search called off for small plane that went down in rough water south of Victoria

Plane bound for Port Angeles from Alaska believed to have one occupant, an Alaskan pilot

Summerland’s second hospital was built in 1914. The land, known as Hospital Hill, was donated by the Summerland Development. At the time, the cost of the hospital was $5,996. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum.)
Summerland hospital served community during previous pandemic

Hospital, constructed n 1914, was in use during the 1918 Spanish flu

Crown prosecutors have stayed attempted murder charges against Kelowna’s Jesse Pez. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man accused in Kelowna Halloween stabbing has attempted murder charge stayed

The Crown only proceeds with charges when evidence provides ‘a substantial likelihood of conviction’

RCMP released this photo on Jan. 27, 2021 of Terrance Jones, 40, a Caucasian man with a closely shaved head, brown eyes, dirty blonde or brown hair, and a thin mustache and beard. The inside of his right arm is covered in tattoos, including one of a face. (Kamloops RCMP photo)
RCMP want public’s help to locate Shuswap man wanted on charge of attempted murder

Sicamous man was arrested previously on Jan. 11 for allegedly breaching conditions of release

Most Read