Spallumcheen council seeks meeting on petition

A petition to spare the Mount Rose Swanson area in Spallumcheen from logging later this year has eclipsed 22,000 signatures and has drawn the attention of township council, which is requesting a meeting with the forest ministry. (Rose Swanson Mountain/Facebook)

Spallumcheen council wants to meet with the Ministry of Forests in regards to the Rose Swanson Mountain Recreation Area located in the township.

Specificially, council wants to discuss a community petition titled Stop Logging of Rose Swanson Mountain that has garnered close to 23,000 signatures.

“The Township of Spallumcheen Council is supportive of the concerns raised by the citizens and therefore, is requesting a meeting with the Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resource Operations to request the process be suspended until extensive community consultation, including environmental studies, long term impacts, and clearly outlined harvesting plans, have been provided prior to any further decisions taking place in the Rose Swanson Mountain area” wrote the township in a release.

“All stakeholders will need to be involved and consulted with, with the expectation that the recommendations and the outcomes derived from the consultation process be considered when proceeding with the harvesting plans near and within the Rose Swanson Mountain area. The protection of such a highly respected sensitive area must be at the forefront of any planned logging to the area.”

The Township of Spallumcheen Official Community Plan Bylaw 1794, 2011 outlines the community’s direction with regards to the Rose Swanson Mountain area.

“Mount Rose Swanson is the most extensively used hiking area in the township and is a destination for hikers from around the region. Situated in the western sector of the community, Mount Rose Swanson was declared a ‘designated recreation area’ by the Ministry of Forests and in 1967 it was named as the area’s Centennial Trail. Hikers access the trailhead at Chamberlaine Road where a variety of routes take them to a viewpoint with a panoramic vista of the valley.

“The Township will pursue the establishment of an interpretive forestry trail at Mount Rose Swanson and will explore options to obtain ‘park’ status for the area with the objective of securing adequate funding and other resources to maintain Mount Rose Swanson for future use and to preserve its natural qualities.

“Any effort by the provincial government to identify, restore and manage locally significant trails on Crown lands in the Spallumcheen area is supported by the township.”

Council is of the understanding that extensive community consultation is to take place for this are and has sent a letter to the ministry and BC Timber Sales requesting further public consultation be held prior to any planned logging to the area.

More information will be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca regarding the Rose Swanson Recreation area.

