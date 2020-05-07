Spallumcheen craft brewery growing larger

A North Okanagan craft brewery will be expanding its facility.

Gambrinus Malting, located in Spallumcheen’s industrial park, has applied to the township for development and development variance permits in order to construct a new modular building on its premises as well as adding to an existing shop building for storage.

The modular building will be 1,430 square feet and will house a laboratory, offices, mill room, archive room and lunchroom. It would be at the northern end of the property next to an existing driveway in an area of the property that is currently vacant.

The storage building would be 865 square feet and used to store maintenance supplies.

“It would be an addition to the existing shop and office building on the southern portion of the property,” said township planner Mark Tanner in a report to council.

Variances requested include reducing the required number of parking spaces from 42 to 29. Gambrinus Malting employs 24 people so the company believes 29 stalls would be sufficient for employees and guests.

The applicants are asking not put in required landscaping buffer as the area where a buffer is required is where Gambrinus’ septic field is located, and they want to ensure the access to the field is maintained.

The proposed shop addition is required to have a zero metres setback from the south property line as they do not want it to interfere with the existing driveway access which is used by large trucks to line up for the load-out bay.

Council unanimously approved the requests.

Gambrinus Malting is Canada’s original small-batch, artisanal malthouse.

It was founded in 1992 with a vision to combine traditional European-influenced malting practices with the finest barley, wheat and rye. Its malt was part of the craft brewing movement from its inception.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen company toasts VJHF

READ MORE: Spallumcheen malt mill expands



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Craft Breweries