Spallumcheen wildfire hits close to home for mayor

For Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser, a wildfire that started above Greenhow Road on Monday afternoon, July 12, was literally too close for comfort.

The blaze ignited approximately 1.5 kilometres from her property.

“I just want to say that the firefighters and the BC Wildfire Service did an exceptional job,” said Fraser.

“We are very grateful for all the hard work for everyone who attended and all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes at the office as well.

“Everything was very well coordinated and we felt safe knowing the crews were there.”

Quick response by Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department crews and BC Wildfire contained the fire to approximately one hectare in size.

An aggressive aerial response by air tankers and bucketing helicopters continued into the evening.

Crews were back on-site Tuesday to help contain the fire.

A Tactical Evacuation Alert was issued Monday for residents affected, including Fraser and her family, but has since been lifted, allowing residents back into their homes.

“We already had our special items in bins, we just needed to pack a few other essentials from the house before we left,” said Fraser.