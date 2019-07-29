Bear, a husky puppy, nearly fatally overdosed on THC. (SPCA)

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

The SPCA is warning the public to lock up their cannabis after a Vancouver puppy overdosed on THC.

Bear, a husky puppy, was rushed to the vet by the organization’s Vancouver branch.

“By the time we arrived he was unconscious,” said branch manager Jodi Dunlop in a news release.

“A toxicity test revealed that Bear had high levels of THC in his little body.”

THC is the psychoactive agent in cannabis and according to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, “excessive intake can easily result in signs of toxicity” in dogs.

It’s especially dangerous for smaller dogs and for puppies, like Bear, the association noted.

Dunlop warned that with pot having been legalized in Canada, pet owners need to be extremely careful keeping flower, oils and edibles out of their pets’ reach.

“If you suspect your pet has ingested drugs take them to see a vet immediately and be honest about what happened to them,” she Dunlop. “Some people may be reluctant to be upfront about what happened, but vets need to act quickly – it could be a matter of life and death for their pet.”

The SPCA said Bear has now recovered but bills for the emergency vet, vaccinations and neutering have hit $2,730.

ALSO READ: Cat falls from six-storey Vancouver balcony, breaks both front legs

ALSO READ: Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Tronson Road boil water notice continues
Next story
Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Just Posted

Okanagan dachshunds get along swimmingly

Kelowna Dachshund Club hosts pool party in Coldstream

Man, 72, dies after falling from cliff at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Mounties said that witnesses who were in a boat on the lake tried to resuscitate the man

Campfire doused north of Falkland

Unattended campfire was found Sunday at Charcoal Creek camp

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

Vernon author’s fourth novel hits bookshelves

A Vernon author’s fourth novel can now be found at local bookstores

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year committment is being described as ‘historic’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Okanagan ski hill to reopen this winter under new management

The park will be renamed either Bull Mountain Adventure Park or Last Mountain Adventure Park

SPCA warns public to lock up pot after husky puppy ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

Safety report released in 2018 drill that left two BC Ferries workers injured

Transportation Safety Board releases report on ferry safety drill that turned into real-life rescue

Overdue hikers spend the night in a South Okanagan canyon

Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue helped rescue 10 overdue hikers

Most Read