Special air quality statement continues in Okanagan due to wildfire smoke

The North, Central and South Okanagan are all impacted

Smoke continues to linger in the Okanagan Valley due to more than 1,000 wildfires burning across the province.

According to Environment Canada, wildfire smoke may impact the region over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Cooler temperatures and precipitation have improved conditions in many areas, however smoke models predict continued and varied impacts to the region.

Air quality in the North Okanagan is at a 5 out of 10+, a moderate health risk. South and Central Okanagan are at a 4, also a moderate health risk.

There are several wildfires of note burning in the Okanagan region including the Brenda Creek and Thomas Creek fires. To the north, in the Shuswap, the Hunakwa Lake fire near Seymour Arm is now more than 1,200 hectares.

While the smoke persists, individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Environment Canada states wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses that includes many chemicals that can harm your health.

