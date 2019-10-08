Special weather statement remains in effect for high mountain passes

Highways throughout interior BC were covered in snow overnight making driving difficult for many trying to get around the province.

According to Environment Canada, up to 10 centimetres of snow fell in many parts of the region and a special weather statement remains in effect.

According to the national weather agency, periods of snow will gradually taper off over today along the the Coquihalla, however snow will continue to fall elsewhere.

READ MORE: Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Snowfall accumulations at this time are forecast to be from 5 to 10 cm. However, local accumulations greater than 10 cm are possible.

Dtrong gusty winds are sldo expected to accompany the cold front sweeping down from the north.

For up to date information about road conditions visit at www.drivebc.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wine experts featured at Okanagan College Penticton
Next story
Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Just Posted

New hardware for Vernon senior athlete

90-year-old wins big at 55+ BC Games

Section of Pleasant Valley Road to close Thursday for new water valve

The closure between 5003 Pleasant Valley Road and 5602 Rimer Road is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival features rich colours, tastes and talents of Diwali in Vernon

Second annual Diwali in Vernon goes Oct. 15-19

Fire Prevention Week sparks safety reminder for Vernon residents

Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practise your escape

State of the art loo installed in Vernon

Downtown facility now open to the public

Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Special weather statement remains in effect for high mountain passes

Highways throughout interior BC were covered in snow overnight making driving difficult… Continue reading

Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie

Each is 220 sq ft and features a social space, kitchen, bathroom, and a queen bed in a loft above

Most Read