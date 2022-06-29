Speeder caught 74 km over limit drives safety reminder from North Okanagan RCMP

A driver is caught travelling well above the posted speed limited. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

The Canada Day long weekend is approaching and with many people ready to kick off their summer, RCMP remind motorists of the importance of safe driving behaviour.

“With the start of summer holidays and the influx of tourists, we’re starting to see an increase in the volume of traffic on our roads, including RVs, travel trailers, motorcycles and boat trailers,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. “We’re still pulling excessive speeders off the road, some as high as 74 kilometres above the limit. Avoid the temptation to hit the throttle and obey the posted speed limits.”

Since road safety affects everyone, police urge drivers to plan and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

“Leave devices alone and pay attention to the road at all times. Exercise patience and remember that speeding and other forms of aggressive driving can have fatal consequences.”

Motorists are also asked to make the responsible choice and drive sober. Or if you consume anything that impairs your ability to drive, to not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

“Impaired driving and the tragedies that are associated to it are always preventable.”

Vernon North Okanagan officers will be out patrolling this long weekend and throughout the summer and are committed to ensuring safety of roadways in our communities.

“Our goal is that wherever your travels may take you this summer, you get there safely.”

