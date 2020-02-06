Spiked fences dangerous to deer, other wildlife: BC Conservation Officer Service

Wrought-iron fences can cause animals to suffer as they struggle to free themselves

A fence with fur on it from an animal that got stuck. (BCCOS)

The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is reminding residents how dangerous certain types of fences can be to deer and other wildlife.

“Conservation officers have dealt with several calls recently where deer have become impaled by pointed wrought iron fences,” said the BCCOS in a Facebook post on Thursday.

BCCOS said spiked fences can cause animals to suffer as they struggle to free themselves and in many cases, they die stuck on the fence or officers are forced to euthanize them.

“Wrought iron fences are commonly seen as causing injuries to deer but many railing patterns, particularly those with pointed pickets rising above the top rail, are the most likely to hurt an animal. There are simple design modifications to fencing installations or retrofits for existing wrought iron fencing that can make a big difference.”

For more information on reducing deer conflicts, visit www.wildsafebc.com.

READ MORE: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon businesses unite to get back stolen property
Next story
Chilliwack man sentenced for head-on crash that killed pregnant Kelowna woman

Just Posted

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

Vernon businesses unite to get back stolen property

Downtown business buys back laptop stolen from neighbouring business

Large cougar spotted in Lake Country

A Lake Country resident came face-to-face with the cougar while in the vehicle

Route rains on Vernon transit’s parade

Bus customers to experience disruptions during Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday

Canada Post issues ‘red alert,’ suspends mail delivery for Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country

Canada Post issued the alert due to the weather

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

Three Valley Gap received record breaking snowfalls for January

Quality of life; priceless for South Okanagan couple

An elder couple from Oliver are enjoying their lives again after stem cell therapy

Safety concerns prompt Salmon Arm residents to remove homeless camp

Four truck loads of spoiled food, clothes, other items taken to dump or metal recycling centre

‘Business as usual’: Kelowna Christian School back to normal after threat

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered against a male youth

EDITORIAL: Black History Month stamp a reminder that there’s more to the story

A Canada Post stamp for Black History Month represents inadequate understanding of Canada’s past

Chilliwack man sentenced for head-on crash that killed pregnant Kelowna woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed 31-year-old school teacher

Agricultural plastics ban considered at Keremeos Transfer Station

Plastics waste difficult to handle and causing problems at site

Spiked fences dangerous to deer, other wildlife: BC Conservation Officer Service

Wrought-iron fences can cause animals to suffer as they struggle to free themselves

Most Read