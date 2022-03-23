The District of Coldstream’s spring garden waste and leaf drop-off program will begin on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

Spring garden waste drop-off program returning in Coldstream

The annual program begins April 3

The District of Coldstream’s spring garden waste and leaf drop-off program will return next month.

The annual program begins on Sunday, April 3, at the Middleton Drive transfer station.

Garden waste must be placed in clear plastic bags, garden paper bags or bundles with compostable twine only (no wire, opaque plastic bags or plastic ties).

The service is available to Coldstream residents only, and proof of residency will be required.

The transfer station is located at 10405 Middleton Drive and is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drop-offs are scheduled on the following Sundays: April 3, 10 and 24, and May 1, 8, 15 and 29.

