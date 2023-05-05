Spring melt leads to boil water notice in Grindrod

Customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility should start boiling water as of Friday, May 5

Residents in Grindrod on this map are under a boil water notice effective Friday, May 5, 2023. (RDNO image)

Grindrod Water Utility customers are under a boil water notice effective Friday, May 5.

The water notice was issued by the Regional Distrcit of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health.

The boil water notice is in effect until river turbidity levels return to a level that the water treatment plant can treat to drinking water standards, and until sampling results confirm that the water is safe to drink.

The RDNO says spring melt has increased the presence of particles like clay and silt, known as turbidity, in the water that enters the treatment plant. The plant does not have the capacity to treat this water to meet drinking water standards.

Affected residents should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

READ MORE: Grindrod residents not allowed to water outdoors

READ MORE: Police investigate shots fired into Grindrod business

Brendan Shykora

Drinking waterNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictWater