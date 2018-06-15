Stage 2 water restrictions for six Central Okanagan systems

Stage 2 in effect until September

The annual return to twice-weekly outdoor water restrictions starts Saturday for the six water systems operated by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Each year, from June 16 until Sept. 15, Stage 2 water restrictions are in place for customers of the Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems.

“Stage 2 means if needed, outdoor watering is restricted on those six systems to two days each week,” said RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith. “RDCO water customers with even-number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday.

“If you don’t need to water gardens and lawns on your allotted day and time period, please don’t waste water. By following the outdoor watering restrictions residents help ensure reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone.”

The Regional District Water Systems Regulations Bylaw No. 1370 also outlines the hours for automated and manual outdoor irrigation.

Customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

The rest of the year, between Sept. 16 and June 15 — Stage 1 Restrictions are in place allowing customers to water outdoors on alternating days based on their odd or even street address number.

While fines are possible for those watering when they shouldn’t, raising awareness successfully results in voluntary compliance. The regional district water systems provide service to almost 950 connections in the six water system areas.

For more tips on water conservation inside and outside your home, visit the Regional District Water System webpage at regionaldistrict.com/water.

Customers may also sign up there to receive email notifications of any water advisories or special maintenance works affecting their water system.


Stage 2 water restrictions for six Central Okanagan systems

