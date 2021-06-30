Stage 3 water restrictions have been enacted for Spallumcheen’s Larkin Water District due to low supply in the reservoir. (Black Press file photo)

Stage 3 water restrictions for Spallumcheen

Reservoir for Larkin Water District is at low capacity; resrictions in place until further notice

Stage 3 water restrictions have been placed on Spallumcheen’s Larkin Water District as its reservoir is at low capacity.

The order is in effect until further notice.

As per the Township of Spallumcheen Water Regulation and Conservation bylaw, during Stage 3 Restrictions, no person will:

1. Water lawns, gardens, trees or shrubs, including newly seeded or sodded lawns, newly seeded or planted gardens, trees or shrubs;

2. Top up swimming pool, hot tub or garden pond;

3. Wash a vehicle, except at a commercial car wash; and

4. Wash sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

Bylaw will be patrolling and compliance with these restrictions is mandatory and those found in contravention of the bylaw will be subject to bylaw enforcement actions.

These restrictions apply to all residents on the Larkin Water Works District.

For more information regarding this release, please contact the township office at 250-546-3013.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
