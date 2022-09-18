Stephanie Hoffman seeks second term on Coldstream council

The dental hygienist and mother of three is running in the Oct. 15 election

Stephanie Hoffman has put her name forward for a second term on Coldstream council in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Submitted photo)

Stephanie Hoffman is hoping to return for a second term on Coldstream council.

First elected to council in 2018, Hoffman has filed her candidacy for the 2022 municipal election on Oct. 15.

“It has been my privilege to be an integral part of the many accomplishments within the district over the last four years,” said Hoffman.

She has overseen a number of projects in her time on council, including a pair of childcare facilities in the district.

“Supporting the needs for growing families has always been, and will continue to be, a top priority and the creation of two childcare facilities within the district has definitely been a step in the right direction.”

Hoffman said she also wants to see the completion of the Coldstream community hall and the Head of the Lake plan.

“Having lived in Lavington for 15 years, I have always envisioned a community hall for that part of Coldstream as a way to encourage community gatherings and that still remains a goal that I would love to see become reality,” she said.

“I am also interested in the results of the Coldstream community survey which is going to provide excellent feedback from community members on how we can continue to enhance all Coldstream has to offer and protect what people value most about living in this beautiful area,” Hoffman added.

Issues over the next four years that are dear to Hoffman include housing options, protection and enhancement of agriculture, promotion of environmentally conscious growth and traffic flow safety measures.

She would also like to see a consistent communications format with a focus on the district’s online presence, to allow for better access to information and community engagement.

A dental hygienist and a mother of three, Hoffman believes she can contribute an understanding of family needs to her role on council.

As a councillor, Hoffman is a member of the Advisory Planning Commission and is an alternate to the Okanagan Regional Library board.

READ MORE: Three-way race set for mayor in Salmon Arm, five-way in Sicamous

READ MORE: North Okanagan election candidates step up, some acclaimed

Brendan Shykora

City CouncilElection 2022Municipal election