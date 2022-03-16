Storm drain the star of the show for Princeton kids on municipal tour

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne takes questions in the museum regarding some of the area’s Indigenous roots. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Thirty-four Grade One students from John Allison School had a special tour guide and social studies teacher earlier this month.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne spent a full day ushering the kids around town facilities and attractions including the museum, fire hall, library, visitors’ center, Legion and statue park.

“It was a blast,” said Coyne, who explained provincial curriculum for this grade requires the students to learn about community.

“A lot of the kids had never been inside the museum before,” said Coyne. “Some of them said they wanted to come back with their parents.”

While the statues and the museum stagecoach seem to be the most popular stops for the kids, for Coyne the best moment came during the visit to the fire hall.

The students were fascinated there by…a storm drain.

“They were all crowded around it….There is a $400,000 fire truck sitting there and they are looking at the storm drain,” he laughed.

