Storm knocks out power

Storm rolls through Okanagan causing damage

The thunderstorm that was promised finally rolled into the Okanagan early morning.

While some had their patio furniture tossed around due to high winds, there were also incidents of trees being knocked down and Fortis reported multiple outages in Kelowna, Oliver, Beaverdell and Carmi.

Fortis said crews are responding to reports of trees on lines, including one on Gordon Avenue in Kelowna.

“Restoration times are not yet known and customers may experience longer delays in areas with more extensive storm-related damage,” said Nicole Bogdanovic, corporate communications advisor with Fortis.

A command centre was set up in Kelowna as crews, and a contractor, are working to assess damage, safely remove trees and repair damage to the system. FortisBC said repairs may require other intermittent outages so crews can safely complete the work.

BC Hydro is reporting outages in the southern Interior to more than 32,000 customers.

Crews are working to rostrum power to the areas of Salmon Arm, Chase, West Kelowna, Vernon, Lumby, Cherryville, Enderby and Revelstoke.

Wind gusts of up to 61 kilometres per hour were reported in Penticton on Sunday

A risk of a thunderstorm persists throughout much of the Okanagan today.

Do you have photos of the storm, or the damage it caused? Share them by emailing newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Nurse practitioners reach out to students
Next story
VSAR helicopter rescues woman

Just Posted

VSAR helicopter rescues woman

Woman in medical distress airlifted from mountainous terrain near Coldstream Sunday

Vernon Diwali Festival seeks performers

Inaugural festival slated for Oct. 9-13

Artist digs deep for abstract work at Nadine’s

Marlise Witschi is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for July

RDNO seeks trails, natural spaces committee nominations

Nominations to form Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Advisory Committee

Delcliffe water advisory rescinded

Water quality now considered good

North Okanagan Gleaners responds in Guatemala relief effort

Over 40 volunteers spent Saturday at Gleaners to aid in humanitarian relief efforts for Guatemala.

Storm knocks out power

Storm rolls through Okanagan causing damage

Penticton Fire Department called out for early morning fire at the Cannery Trade Centre

Fire at the heritage building was contained by firefighters

Kamloops Fire Centre reports 3 new fires in area, all lightning-sparked

Includes a 0.3-ha. fire east of Penticton, 0.01-ha. fire by Merritt and a 1.77-ha. fire near Lytton

Reel Reviews: Playing Tag with the Incredibles

The conclusion: “Both these movies are exactly what you’d expect.”

Vipers set to swing through Vernon

Petunia and the Vipers to perform at Elks Hall June 29

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

UPDATE: Missing dog from high velocity Kelowna car crash found

Jewels is recovering in the comfort of her home

Most Read