Strong winds forecast for the Okanagan – Shuswap

Winds gusting up to 70 km/hr are anticipated

A special weather statement is in effect for the entire Okanagan Valley and Shuswap for Monday.

Strong winds are forecast, gusting up to 70 km/hr due to a low developing over the province this morning.

Environment Canada is anticipating the winds will shift by the afternoon as the low heads into Alberta, however, gusts of 50 to 70 km/hr can be expected through the evening.

Winds will ease tonight as the low moves further east.

Environment Canada warns high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

This weather statement comes after a rainfall warning was issued for much of B.C.

A flood watch has also been issued for the Coquihalla River, and Environment Canada is forecasting 150 mm of rain to fall in the Lower Mainland by Monday evening.

READ MORE: Flooding along Coldwater River forces evacuations in Merritt

