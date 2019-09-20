The climate strike has reached all parts of the globe. Protesters came out to support the cause in Antarctica on Sept. 20, 2019. (Dr. Kim Bernard - Twitter)

Students call for climate change in the Okanagan and far beyond

Students from the Okanagan and around the world walked out of class in a call for climate action

On Friday, a movement that started with one 16-year-old girl in Sweden ignited calls for climate action around the world.

Greta Thunberg may only be a teenager, but her anti-climate change activism is what brought this crowd of people out New York. On Twitter, there were plenty of hashtags connected to the massive movenement, including #ClimateStrike, #ClimateAction and #FridaysForFuture.

World Climate Week has taken root in the Okanagan, with Vernon students prepared to walk out of class to urge local goverments to make climate change mitigation a priority.

In Kelowna, a sizeable crowd formed in front of City Hall for the same purpose.

All continents have been touched by the movement. Here’s a peek at what’s happening in Kenya.

Protestors in Pakistan are making themselves heard.

The term “worldwide” isn’t an exageration, as researchers in Antarctica have proven.

READ MORE: Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes

READ MORE: Vernon on track to battle climate change

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Students call for climate change in the Okanagan and far beyond

