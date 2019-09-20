Students call for climate change in the Okanagan and far beyond

Students from the Okanagan and around the world walked out of class in a call for climate action

The climate strike has reached all parts of the globe. Protesters came out to support the cause in Antarctica on Sept. 20, 2019. (Dr. Kim Bernard - Twitter)

On Friday, a movement that started with one 16-year-old girl in Sweden ignited calls for climate action around the world.

Greta Thunberg may only be a teenager, but her anti-climate change activism is what brought this crowd of people out New York. On Twitter, there were plenty of hashtags connected to the massive movenement, including #ClimateStrike, #ClimateAction and #FridaysForFuture.

The estimated number in New York is over 250’000! They closed the park because there were too many people… I’m speaking soon at Battery Park. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/YOD80SxHaa — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 20, 2019

World Climate Week has taken root in the Okanagan, with Vernon students prepared to walk out of class to urge local goverments to make climate change mitigation a priority.

@SD22Vernon This is the most important issue of our generation – Students want their voices to be heard! We cannot afford to waste time. Join us, Sept 27th and fight for your future‼️ #vernonbc #climatestrike #GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/CdsLkwiysn — Earth Strike Vernon (@ES_Vernon) September 20, 2019

In Kelowna, a sizeable crowd formed in front of City Hall for the same purpose.

Dozens of people are in front of Kelowna City Hall to create more awareness and action around climate change. pic.twitter.com/mQk01ckbqC — Connor Trembley (@ConnorTrembley) September 20, 2019

All continents have been touched by the movement. Here’s a peek at what’s happening in Kenya.

KENYA: Some #ClimateStrike protesters in Nairobi wore hats and outfits made from plastic bottles to emphasize the dangers of plastic waste #CoveringClimateNow pic.twitter.com/Nt36Su4OZ0 — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) September 20, 2019

Protestors in Pakistan are making themselves heard.

Huge crowds at the Islamabad #ClimateMarch. There is suddenly a climate movement in Pakistan. #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/jp9jHusiAL — Ammar Rashid ☭ (@AmmarRashidT) September 20, 2019

The term “worldwide” isn’t an exageration, as researchers in Antarctica have proven.

When we say we strike on all continents – we mean ALL continents. This is Antarctica. #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike https://t.co/tRmYeOPWUi — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 20, 2019

