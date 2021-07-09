Study will examine incorporation of Okanagan Falls

A services and boundary configuration study is the next step in the ongoing efforts to incorporate the community of Okanagan Falls.

The community, south of Penticton, is the largest unincorporated community within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. In the 2016 census, its population was listed at 2,230.

The contract to carry out the Electoral Area D Services and Boundary Configuration Study has been awarded to Neilson Strategies Inc. and Leftside Partners Inc. with a budget of up to $90,000, plus GST.

The start date for the study has not yet been announced.

The two independent consulting firms have collaborated on governance, incorporation and service review studies for more than 15 years.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs has provided $80,000 for the study. The remaining portion will be funded by residents of Electoral Area D.

The study will identify the most pressing service and governance issues, explore community interests in incorporation and propose a boundary for incorporation.

Once the study is completed, the regional district will submit a study to the Minister of Municipal Affairs.

The topic of incorporation has been before the regional district for several years. Residents have been asking for a study to examine incorporation of the community. In May, the regional district appointed members to the Electoral Area D Boundary and Configuration Study Committee.

