NONBROWNING APPLE The Arctic apple was developed by Okanagan Specialty Fruits in Summerland (Arcticapples.com)

Summerland fruit company purchased by American firm

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. developed the nonbrowning Arctic apple

A Summerland apple growing and marking company, responsible for developing the nonbrowning Arctic apple, has been purchased by an American biotechnology company.

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc, was purchased by TS Biotechnology Holdings, LLC. The transaction closed on Jan. 31.

Third Security is a venture capital firm led by Randal J. Kirk.

“R.J. Kirk is a powerful champion of our Arctic apples and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with him at Third Security,” said Neal Carter, founder of Okanagan Specialty Fruits.

READ ALSO: Arctic apple set for debut

READ ALSO: Carters support hospital with apple benefits

“Collaboration with Third Security will facilitate our continued success as we further expand into retail and food service, enhancing our ability to deliver more apples in more places.”

Kirk said the purchase of Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. will benefit TS Biotechnology Holdings.

“The success of OSF’s Arctic apple is ground-breaking for the produce industry and for bioengineering science,” said Kirk, founder and CEO of Third Security. “We are excited to add OSF’s innovation and passion to our portfolio.”

Okanagan Specialty Fruits is focussing on expanding the availability of Arctic apples into new marketplaces and has introduced fresh apple slices into food service last fall.

The company says the apple slices require less preparation, produce less waste and deliver better taste, while also providing an extended shelf life.

Founded in 1996, Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. has been pursuing the use of biotechnology-directed fruit breeding.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village
Next story
RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Just Posted

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

Vernon businesses unite to get back stolen property

Downtown business buys back laptop stolen from neighbouring business

Large cougar spotted in Lake Country

A Lake Country resident came face-to-face with the cougar while in the vehicle

Route rains on Vernon transit’s parade

Bus customers to experience disruptions during Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday

Canada Post issues ‘red alert,’ suspends mail delivery for Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country

Canada Post issued the alert due to the weather

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

Three Valley Gap received record breaking snowfalls for January

Quality of life; priceless for South Okanagan couple

An elder couple from Oliver are enjoying their lives again after stem cell therapy

Safety concerns prompt Salmon Arm residents to remove homeless camp

Four truck loads of spoiled food, clothes, other items taken to dump or metal recycling centre

‘Business as usual’: Kelowna Christian School back to normal after threat

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered against a male youth

EDITORIAL: Black History Month stamp a reminder that there’s more to the story

A Canada Post stamp for Black History Month represents inadequate understanding of Canada’s past

Chilliwack man sentenced for head-on crash that killed pregnant Kelowna woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed 31-year-old school teacher

Agricultural plastics ban considered at Keremeos Transfer Station

Plastics waste difficult to handle and causing problems at site

Spiked fences dangerous to deer, other wildlife: BC Conservation Officer Service

Wrought-iron fences can cause animals to suffer as they struggle to free themselves

Most Read