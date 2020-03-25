The composting operation at the Summerland landfill is going to be move and improved, thanks to a grant from the federal and provincial governments. (File photo)

Summerland Landfill introduces regulations introduced to slow spread of COVID-19

Number of visits to landfill have increased over the past week

The municipality of Summerland is asking landfill users to take precautionary measures at the Summerland landfill in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release on March 25, Anthony Haddad, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said the landfill saw an increase in the number of visits over the past week as residents are working on projects inside and out.

The increased activity is also putting landfill users at increased health and safety risks, he said.

There have been long waits to enter the landfill, and some users, in their hurry to leave, are rushing through at unsafe speeds and are not disposing of their materials where designated.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen asks residents not to use landfills

READ ALSO: Summerland Landfill recognized for oil collection work

The landfill’s precautionary measures include the following:

• Do not utilize the landfill if you are self-isolating or displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

• Avoid unnecessary visits to the landfill. Make use of your curbside collection services and, if possible, store the materials you wish to bring to the landfill until a later date when it is safer to do so.

• Adhere to physical distancing guidelines (two metres minimum separation) while on site.

• All transactions be paid by debit or on contractor account only. Cash and credit card transactions are not allowed.

• Place materials only in their designated areas, no mixing of divertible or recyclable materials or including them with garbage. Please ask for help or visit www.summerland.ca/solidwaste for information on separating landfill materials.

• Drive slowly and safely while on site, following the 10 km/hr speed limit.

• Be considerate of other users and staff. This is a difficult time for all.

Additionally, all One-Day Recycling Depots scheduled to be held at the Summerland Arena will be cancelled until further notice.

Until then, the municipality is requesting that residents store their recyclable materials until the One-Day Recycling Depots may safely start again.

The municipality is asking that landfill users follow the precautionary measures to avoiding placing themselves, other landfill users and staff at risk and to prevent the need for restrictive measures to manage unnecessary exposure to COVID-19, up to and including closing the landfill to non-commercial customers.

The Summerland Landfill is currently open during regular operating hours. Advance notice to the community will be provided if additional restrictions are needed.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smoke rising from the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna
Next story
RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Just Posted

Sanitization spread to Vernon’s most vulnerable

Local business donates natural hand sanitizer to care homes, transition house, Mission

Online shopping waitlist grows at Vernon Superstore amid COVID-19 pandemic

Business has more than doubled for Loblaws delivery, pickup programs in weeks

WATCH: Bagpiper’s tunes played from Vernon balcony amid self-isolation

Pipers around the community are playing together from a distance to bring cheer to community

Vernon chamber compiles extensive takeout list

Chamber of Commerce supports business community with list of local takeout, delivery services

COVID-19: Secwepemc Nation declares state of emergency

Band leaders have called on all governments to ensure members have equal access to health care

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Summerland Landfill introduces regulations introduced to slow spread of COVID-19

Number of visits to landfill have increased over the past week

Smoke rising from the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

Fire crews on scene of a small fire off Enterprise Way

Summerland charity cancels in-person support

NeighbourLink volunteers now calling on clients during COVID-19 pandemic

Big White chef brings fresh produce to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Chef and his team collected food from the resort’s restaurants

KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Okanagan caregivers

The project looks to share kind words and support for local healthcare staff

Okanagan Olympian finds silver lining in postponement of summer Olympics

Kelowna swimmer Kierra Smith returns to the Okanagan to start an extra year of training

Most Read