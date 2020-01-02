(Black Press file photo)

Summerland municipal website hacked

Utilities payment page was defaced Dec. 29

Summerland’s website was accessed and in late December, but the municipality says personal data was not compromised.

“No information was stolen and no personal information was compromised,” the municipality stated on its Facebook page. “This group just defaces the page and the issue has now been dealt with.”

On Dec. 29, the front page of the municipality’s online utility page was breached and a different page was put up instead of the utility payment page.

Anthony Haddad, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said the hack was quickly discovered and the issue was soon resolved.

While the utility payment page was compromised, Haddad said no utility payments were misdirected.

“It looks absolutely nothing like the district’s website,” he said of the appearance of the hacked page.

He added that the hack defaced the site, but did nothing further.

Staff at the municipality quickly rectified the problem hand have taken measures to prevent a similar breach from occurring in the future, Haddad said.

