BUDGET PRESENTATION The municipality of Summerland held a presentation on the proposed municipal budget on Feb. 12. This year, residential property taxes are forecast to increase by four per cent. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland property taxes forecast to rise

Proposed municipal budget calls for increase of four per cent

The municipality of Summerland’s proposed budget for 2020 calls for nearly $16.4 million for the general fund and $24.1 million for capital expenses in the coming year.

David Svetlichny, Summerland’s chief financial officer, presented the budget information at a community open house on Feb. 12.

Svetlichny said the $16.4 million general operating budget is $476,900 higher than the 2019 amount.

In order to balance the budget, a tax increase of four per cent has been proposed this year. The increase has received the support of Summerland council.

For a typical Summerland home with an assessed value of $597,435, the increase will mean an additional $77.74 in taxes.

The majority of the tax increase will go to contractual increases.

Svetlichny said costs of policing, insurance costs and landfill and garbage costs are all increasing this year.

In addition, increased costs of transit, changes to a telephone service shared with the school district, restructuring of staff positions and other changes will also affect the total budget.

Capital projects for 2020 include watermain replacement on Quinpool Road, reconstruction and drainage improvements at Doherty Avenue and Bathville Road, asphalt work on Victoria Road North from Turner Street to Jones Flat Road, road and watermain upgrades on a portion of Dale Meadows Road and on a portion of Giant’s Head Road, design work for the Isintok Dam outlet pipe replacement, trail repairs at Peach Orchard Beach and Rotary Beach, Eneas Creek restoration including reconstruction of the Centennial Trail and landfill second scale and entrance upgrades.

Council and municipal staff have been reviewing and considering budget and financial information since early November.

The next step in the process will be on Monday, Feb. 24, when the budget will come before council.

The 2020 tax rate bylaw will be adopted near the end of April.

