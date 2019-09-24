Summerland woman organizes daily climate vigils

A Summerland woman is holding daily climate vigils this week to coordinate with this weekend’s Global Climate Strike events.

On Tuesday from 8 to 9 a.m., Linnea Good set up a table at the corner of Jubilee Road and Kelly Avenue, urging people to stop and talk about issues related to climate change.

“I’m not a scientist, but I realized that something had to be done,” she said.

She also wants climate issues to be addressed in the federal election.

“Are they taking the climate emergency seriously?” she asked of the federal election candidates and parties. “I want people who are going to look for a solution.”

Good will have her climate vigil table set up each morning this week, at various locations around the community, in an effort to promote discussion about climate issues.

The Global Climate Strike is a movement partly inspired by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg. This Friday, more than 100 climate strike events are planned for communities across Canada.

