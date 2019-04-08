Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

Five days have been set aside to hear evidence in the case of Tejwant Danjou

  • Apr. 8, 2019 1:10 p.m.
  • News

by Cheryl Wierda

A preliminary hearing is underway this week for a Surrey man accused of committing murder in the Okanagan.

Five days have been set aside to hear evidence in the case of Tejwant Danjou, who is charged with second degree murder in the death of Rama Gauravarapu last July in West Kelowna.

Evidence presented at the hearing before Judge Ellen Burdett is subject to a publication ban.

Danjou, then 69, was arrested July 22 after police were called to the Best Western hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road following a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Police say the woman, later identified as Gauravarapu, died that night and Danjou was charged with killing her.

At the time, Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said the two were known to each other, and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

Preliminary hearings are typically held for a judge to hear evidence before a determination is made whether or not the case will proceed to trial.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to last until April 17.

Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

