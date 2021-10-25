The house at 6848 Crofton Road where two people were found dead on the weekend remains an active crime scene. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The house at 6848 Crofton Road where two people were found dead on the weekend remains an active crime scene. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Suspect charged in Vancouver Island double homicide

Justin James Dodd faces two counts of second degree murder in Crofton

A Duncan man is charged with two counts of second degree murder following an incident at a Vancouver Island residence early Saturday morning.

Justin James Dodd, 33, will appear in court next Tuesday, Nov. 2 to face the charges. He was arrested at the scene where two bodies were discovered when police arrived just after midnight Oct. 23.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP frontline officers were called to a report of suspicious circumstances at a house at 6848 Crofton Road in Crofton. They found two people dead in the residence, and another man there was quickly taken into custody without incident and transported to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Police determined it to be an isolated incident, with no risk to the public.

“The investigation into this incident remains active and on-going, with officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP General Investigation Section continuing to gather evidence and following up on priority tasks,” stated Inspector Chris Bear, the Officer in Charge of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

The Forensic Identification Section from Nanaimo was contacted for assistance. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the deaths. Under the Coroners Act, no names of the deceased will be released.

The crime scene remains active, with numerous investigators pouring through evidence. They were working all weekend and into Monday at the residence.

Anyone who has information about the incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and cite file 2021-16672.

double murderPolice

 

The driveway into the house on Crofton Road, the scene of a weekend double homicide. A man has now been charged with two counts of second degree murder. (Photo by Kevin Rothbauer/Cowichan Valley Citizen)

The driveway into the house on Crofton Road, the scene of a weekend double homicide. A man has now been charged with two counts of second degree murder. (Photo by Kevin Rothbauer/Cowichan Valley Citizen)

Previous story
UPDATE: More BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to stormy seas
Next story
Chretien says he never heard of abuse at residential schools during time as minister

Just Posted

National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Chief Commissioner, Marion Buller pauses during an interview with The Canadian Press, in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday August 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Redefining Community’: Indigenous rights advocate to speak at UBCO webinar

Langley RCMP volunteer Nicholas Manhas was handing out reflective tags to pedestrians and transit users last week on Fraser Highway. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Vernon drivers, pedestrians reminded to stay safe

Neuron Mobility unveiled its fleet of 250 e-scooters July 29, 2021, in the 2900 Plaza downtown. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
16-and-up rules stick for Vernon’s e-scooter fleet

Team Canada third Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen and her teammates split a pair of games Monday, Oct. 25, at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Beijing, and now have a 3-2 record. (WCF/Céline Stucki file photo)
Canada splits Monday games in China at World Wheelchair Curling finals