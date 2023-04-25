Suspect evades Vernon police in stolen truck

Police in Vernon are searching for this man, a theft suspect, who robbed two businesses in Vernon on Monday, April 17, 2023. (RCMP photo) The theft suspect escaped police in this grey 2007 GMC Sierra truck with a soft tonneau cover and dark tinted windows. The truck and its Alberta license plate were confirmed to have been stolen. (RCMP photo)

Police are looking to track down a theft suspect who successfully fled from police in a stolen truck in Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a theft that had occurred Monday, April 17, around 8:30 p.m. at a business in the 4900 block of 27th Street.

Shortly after, police were told that the same suspect had just committed another theft at a second business, this time in the 2200 block of 58th Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found the suspect leaving the business and attempted to arrest him. The man ignored police, got into a pickup truck and sped out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing several pedestrians and vehicles.

Police say in the interest of public safety, they did not pursue the suspect, and despite ongoing efforts they have not been able to track down the suspect or his vehicle.

Investigators are now releasing photos of the suspect and the vehicle in the hope that someone from the public can provide information that will assist in furthering the investigation.

The suspect is about five-foot-ten-inches tall with a short brown beard, wearing glasses. He is driving a grey 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a soft tonneau cover and dark tinted windows.

The vehicle was last seen using an Alberta license plate of CBL5705. Both the pickup truck and the license plate are confirmed to be stolen.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photo, has seen the vehicle, or has any information that may assist with the investigation is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-5993. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Police seek help identifying Vernon theft suspect

READ MORE: Vernon police search for woman wanted for theft

Brendan Shykora

PoliceRCMPtheftVernon