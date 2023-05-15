Vernon Fire Rescue Services deal with a fire off of Highway 97 at the south end of the Swan Lake Overpass Monday, May 15. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)

Suspected homeless camp fire doused in Vernon

Small blaze breaks out at north end of Swan Lake Overpass Monday, May 15

Two departments responded to a report of a fire that broke out in the brush at a suspected homeless camp on the west side of the Swan Lake Overpass at the north end of Highway 97 in Vernon Monday, May 15.

The fire was called in shortly before 2 p.m.

Crews from both Vernon Fire Rescue Services and the B.X. Swan Lake Volunteer Department responded to the page, but the fire was determined to be in Vernon’s territory.

The fire was classified as out at 2:36 p.m.

