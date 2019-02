Emergency crews were waved off to the scene

Update: 10:05 a.m.

Emergency crews have been waved off after reports clarified the reported incident was, in fact, a near miss in which the SUV swerved out of the semi’s way.

A reporter on the scene confirmed that no crash had occurred.

—

Original

Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Highway 97 at Crystal Waters.

Initial reports indicate that a red SUV has collided with a semi-trailer.

It’s unclear which direction the incident occurred.

A reporter is headed to the scene. More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.