Syrup commercially produced from Summerland maple trees

Maple Roch produces 50 bottles of syrup after trees in the community were tapped

MAPLE SYRUP Mirjana Komljenovic, left, and Roch Fortin of Maple Roch present a bottle of maple syrup to Summerland mayor Toni Boot. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Maple Roch, a maple syrup company based in Summerland, has made its first batch of maple syrup from Okanagan trees.

On Tuesday morning, the maple syrup producer presented a bottle of the syrup to Summerland mayor Toni Boot.

During the early spring, 50 maple trees in the community were tapped, producing 1,000 litres of sap water. This resulted in 17.5 litres of maple syrup, or 50 bottles.

Fortin said the maple syrup flavour is reflective of the soil in Summerland.

