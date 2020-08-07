T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

Dino fans from across the world bid on life-sized animatronic dinosaurs at a Langley auction Thursday (Aug. 6).

While many of the large models fetched thousands of dollars, the big seller was a Tyrannosaurus rex, which ended up fetching $40,000.

Also going for big bucks was a 72-foot-long Brontosaurus, which went for $26,000.

Able Auctions president, Jeremy Dodd, said most of the dinosaurs sold in the range of $8,000 to $18,000 to a variety of businesses.

“We had zoos, we had museums, we had liquor stores, and we had restaurants bidding on these items,” he said.

“We had had one guy in Alberta who bought a dinosaur to put up as an exhibit in the small town he lives in,” Dodd added.

“He just wanted to put up an exhibit that he thought his neighbours would like.”

READ MORE:Build your own dinosaur zoo with animatronic auction in Langley

READ MORE: Dinosaur statues from defunct Dinotown theme park stolen in Chilliwack

READ MORE: Buster, the new B.C. dinosaur, has a Twitter account

There were 550 items total in the lot, which also included fossils, as well as lighting and sound equipment to show the creatures.

The collection became available when a company that exhibited the items went bankrupt a couple months ago.

The entire auction was held online, and the majority of the lots were sold to buyers from Alberta, Dodd said.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Evacuation alert for 43 homes near Dry Lake fire rescinded

Just Posted

Vernon Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof going virtual

The 12th annual festival kicks off online Aug. 17

North Okanagan district supports green initiatives

North Okanagan Conservation Fund to serve up $80K to support projects pitched by non-profits

Water quality advisory issued for Killiney Beach

The precautionary advisory comes due to turbidity in the water system source

Vernon social justice group rallies to raise awareness for human trafficking victims

Indigenous women make up 4 per cent of Canadian population, 50 per cent of trafficking victims

Morning Start: The human body contains trace amounts of gold

Your morning start for Friday, August 7, 2020

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Mitchell’s Musings: Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Sports is back. Well, at least sports in a bubble is back.… Continue reading

Evacuation alert for 43 homes near Dry Lake fire rescinded

Fire status changed to Under Control, crews remain on site patrolling and extinguishing hot spots

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

B.C. health minister applauds Kelowna Mayor, council for COVID-19 outbreak response

‘I think they are a model of how we respond’ - said Health Minister Adrian Dix

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June

Most Read