The Shuswap River Ambassadors provide update on river conditions July 22, 2020. (Google Maps)

Take precautions if floating in Enderby

Water 4 feet higher than years previous: Shuswap River Ambassadors

Those looking to float the Shuswap River in Enderby are advised to take appropriate precautions as water levels are high and its fast moving.

The water is four feet higher than past years, according to the Shuswap River Ambassadors, who have received several calls and messages seeking information about the river’s conditions.

“If you are going on the river, we recommend canoes, kayaks or paddleboards,” the ambassadors said in a social media post July 22. “People deciding to go on inflatable should ensure they are sitting out of the water.”

Long floats are not advised as most property along the shoreline is privately owned. If floating, the ambassadors suggest Belvedere to Tuey/Waterwheel as it has the least hazards and lasts around one hour.

“Life jackets are required on all floating devices.”

The group advises users to take extreme caution if recreating with children and users should check the weather forecast ahead of going onto the water.

The Shuswap River Ambassador Program is an educational organization and can’t enforce any regulations.

