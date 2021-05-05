Tanker drives off Vernon highway

A northbound semi-truck went off the road along Highway 97 near the Army Camp in Vernon Wednesday morning.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services, ambulance and RCMP responded to reports of a two-vehicle incident.
The right northbound lane is closed, according to a DriveBC report.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause of the incident is unknown, but the truck appears to be the only vehicle involved.
