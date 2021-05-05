Tanker drives off Vernon highway

A semi-truck drives off Highway 97 Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

A northbound semi-truck went off the road along Highway 97 near the Army Camp in Vernon Wednesday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services, ambulance and RCMP responded to reports of a two-vehicle incident.

The right northbound lane is closed, according to a DriveBC report.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the incident is unknown, but the truck appears to be the only vehicle involved.

READ MORE: Five years pass with no peace for families of North Okanagan-Shuswap missing women

READ MORE: Enderby to close downtown area for weekly pedestrian farmer’s markets

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.