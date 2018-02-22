Mike Hall, also known as ‘The Rasta Blasta,’ is the man behind Rusty Rasta’s Restorations, a TV show about restoring classic cars to be produced near Tappen. Hall is pictured here among just a few of the more than 400 classic cars which have made his property well known. (Facebook / Mike Hall)

Tappen resident seeks classic car collectors for new TV show

Shuswap auto fanatic wants to revitalize high-octane relics on camera

Mike Hall, a resident of Tappen, is seeking to breathe new life into retro automobiles and show his work to the world in a new television program.

Also known as ‘The Rasta Blasta,’ a nickname given to him by local high-school students in light of his iconic dreadlocks and his day job blasting out dangerous slopes with dynamite, Hall is a self-proclaimed classic car junkie and hopes to share his passion with others through a new show called Rusty Rasta’s Restorations.

Participants will be featured on the show alongside the vehicle they choose to have restored, whether it be their own car or one to be brought to life from Hall’s vast personal collection of vehicles dating back to the early 1900’s.

“You can choose from one of the over 400 cars waiting on our lot, or bring us your own car,” reads an ad for the show. “We will do a beautiful restoration at a price you’ll love, and document the entire process on television.”

Hall’s home has achieved its own brand of infamy through the large collection of classic cars which sit mostly dormant on the property. Many of the vehicles sitting in Hall’s yard are timeless collector’s pieces and range from a fully restored bright-orange 1973 Dodge Challenger to custom motorcycles and rusted out parts-cars whose old motors are just waiting for a new home. What some of these vehicles might lack in shiny new paint-jobs they more than make up for in nostalgia value for dedicated collectors.

Several of the vehicles restored from Hall’s property can also be found on display at the White Post Auto Museum, north of Tappen on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Hall says it is too early to release details about the program and attempts to contact the show’s producer have been unsuccessful.

Anyone interested can submit an application to be a part of the show through the Rusty Rasta Restorations website: www.rustyrastarestorations.castingcrane.com/

