Teen grabbed while jogging in Kelowna

18-year-old woman pulled free, running home and reporting incident to police

Police in Kelowna are looking for answers after a man allegedly grabbed a woman in her teens as she was jogging.

The 18-year-old woman was running on Mclean Road near June Springs Road on March 3 when a man standing by his vehicle reportedly grabbed her arm.

Kelowna RCMP say the woman pulled free and immediately ran home, reporting it to police. Authorities searched the area but found no one.

“At this time, we don’t know what the suspect’s intentions were, but we are working diligently to solve this incident,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

According to police, the man is described as being a Caucasian man between 40 to 50 years old. He was reportedly standing beside a newer black 4-door SUV with a silver roof rack.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area and saw something, or has dashcam or surveillance video of the incident, to contact us immediately. We are also asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle description to call us,” Noseworthy said.

Those with information are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Most Read