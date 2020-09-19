A temporary four-way stop will be in place at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 20th Street in Vernon starting Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Google Maps)

Temporary four-way stop added to Vernon intersection

Change at 43rd Ave. and 20th St. is designed to curb increased traffic during construction periods

A temporary four-way stop will be in effect at 43rd Avenue and 20th Street in Vernon starting next week.

The city is installing the traffic control measure due to a pair of road closures on Pleasant Valley Road, which are funnelling more traffic along 20th Street.

“Construction crews are working on an improvement project just behind our City Operations building near 48th Avenue. That work is expected to be done at the end of October,” said Christy Poirier communications manager for the City of Vernon. “Additionally, there is a closure between 20th Street and 41st Avenue for the installation of a utility connection, which should be done by the end of this month.”

Transportation Manager Amanda Watson says the temporary four-way stop is meant to ease traffic flow during construction.

“Traffic volumes on 20th Street and 43rd Avenue will continue to be monitored as the projects progress. When it is appropriate to do so, the intersection will return to a 2-Way Stop control.”

Access to businesses in along the closed roads will remain open to pedestrians. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

The city reminds road users to obey traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones and on the approach to the temporary four-way stop on 43rd Avenue.

A map of the construction and four-way stop areas is shown below.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com


