The City of Vernon’s Financial Services Division has been the recipient of the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the past 10 years. (City of Vernon)

Ten in a row for Vernon financial department

The city’s financial team recognized for its exceptional reports with award

The City of Vernon’s financial department has once again been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada for its high quality reporting in 2018.

The Financial Services Division has been the recipient of this award for the past 10 years.

The annual report is judged by an impartial GFOA Canadian Review Committee and the report was found to demonstrate a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story and to motivate potential users to read the report.

The award was established to encourage governments across the country to publish high-quality reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance in the preparation of reports like this.

