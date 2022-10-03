Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.

“As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” Bradshaw said.

The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”

Bradshaw played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

CancerNFLSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Emergency crews deal with 3rd motorbike collision in Okanagan in just over 48 hours
Next story
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells

Just Posted

Okanagan College students from Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton launched the Unusually Good Food Co., and have been named the Enactus Canada National champions. (OC photo)
Okanagan College students crush competition to earn national championships

Vernon Panthers receiver Tristan Mckenzie (13) shakes off a tackle from a Nechako Valley Vikings (Vanderhoof) defender during the Cats’ 44-8 AA Senior Varsity exhibition football win Friday, Sept. 30, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo)_
Panthers, Maroons set for Battle of Vernon

The Father Daughter Ball is a highlight for any young, or grown up, girl and their dad. (Morning Star file photo)
Fathers and daughters to enjoy ‘magical evening’ in Vernon

City of Armstrong has an interim chief financial officer in place, filling a maternity leave role. (Morning Star - file photo)
Armstrong names interim CFO

Pop-up banner image