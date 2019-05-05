(from left) Clint Pratch, Rocky Amson, Richard Templin, C.A.C. board chair Rick Oliver and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran photo-contributed

The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna receives donation

The Frank J. Flaman Foundation donated $25,000 to support the C.A.C.

The Frank J. Flaman Foundation makes a $25,000 donation to support the development of the Child Advocacy Centre (C.A.C.) of Kelowna.

The C.A.C. will be a child friendly Centre of Excellence that will provide a collaborative response to child abuse in the community. The centre will improve access, efficiency and effectiveness of care. The centre will create a safe space for children and their families and help to prevent future child abuse through support and community education.

The cheque for $25,000 was presented to the Kelowna Foundation at the recent ribbon cutting ceremony, celebrating the beginning of construction on this much anticipated project. This donation was made to the capital campaign and will be directed towards outfitting core facilities in the centre that will benefit both the children and the employees.

The C.A.C. is a project of the Kelowna Foundation for Hope & Social Innovation (K.F.) who is spear-heading the $3 million capital campaign, to be followed by a $3 million-dollar campaign to support operations over the first four years. “Flaman’s donation is incredibly powerful,” said board chair, Dr. Rick Oliver.

“We are so grateful to be able to call them supporters of this project.”

“When we heard about this centre, we knew we wanted to be involved,” said Rocky Amson, the Flaman Foundation’s chair. “The commitment they have to building a safe place for these children and a healthy working environment for the people dedicated to doing this work really resonates for us. We are very pleased to be able to support this community initiative.”

“At is core the C.A.C. is a community project,” said K.F. executive director, Ginny Becker. “The generosity of organizations like the Flaman Foundation are key to getting this Centre built. We are so grateful.”

For more information about the the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna project, visit www.CACkelowna.com

