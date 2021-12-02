‘The news we’ve been waiting for’: Capacity restrictions lifted at venues in Penticton

Venues in Penticton are back to hosting 100 per cent of their capacity, including the SOEC, Cleland Theatre and Penticton’s Trade and Convention Centre. (Monique Tamminga, Western News)

With capacity restrictions lifted in the Interior Health region, it’s time to fill theatres and arenas once again in Penticton.

All capacity restrictions at venues that include the South Okanagan Events Centre, Cleland Theatre and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre have been lifted as of Tuesday, Nov. 30.

And with that comes a pair of Penticton Vees home games over the weekend that will officially mark the return of venues hosting 100 per cent of its capacity.

“This is the news we’ve been waiting for,” said Dean Clarke, the general manager of the SOEC. “It’s been over 600 days since we’ve had the ability to host full capacity events.”

All Vees games at the SOEC for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season have been announced as full-capacity events. But along with that comes a flurry of concerts, festivals and variety shows that are bound to take the city by storm as the new year approaches.

“Having these restrictions lifted gives us the opportunity to further book our event calendar for 2022 and beyond, which in turn leads to having Penticton and the South Okanagan’s local hotel rooms booked, filling restaurants, stimulating tourism, and getting back to what we do best,” Clarke added.

There have been no concerts at the SOEC in 2021. Shinedown will be the first one.

The following scheduled events will now move to full-capacity set-ups in Penticton:

• O Christmas Tea (Cleland Theatre)- December 8-9

• Harlem Globetrotters- January 25

• Shinedown with Pop Evil and Ayron Jones- February 11

• The Offspring with Simple Plan- March 2

• ZZ Top with Cheap Trick- April 24

• George Thorogood and the Destroyers (Penticton Trade and Convention Centre)- April 30

• Jann Arden- June 13

• Penticton Elvis Festival- June 25-26

Aside from Thorogood’s appearance at Penticton’s Trade and Convention Centre and O Christmas Tea at the Cleland Theatre next week, all of the events listed are set to go at the SOEC.

The Vees’ matchup against the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday will mark the first full-capacity event in Penticton since March 7, 2020, when KIDZ BOP took the stage at the SOEC.

Those who attend full-capacity events are still required to follow all of the health and safety requirements, as mandated by the province.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees back to 100 per cent capacity as restrictions ease in B.C.

READ MORE: George Thorogood and the Destroyers coming to Penticton to celebrate 45 years of rock

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HealthCOVID-19OkanaganPenticton