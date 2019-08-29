The price of an Okanagan loft can get you an acre, lakefront mansion in Quebec

The average price of Kelowna homes sold in July was over $1m

22 Ch. de la Pointe-de-la-Michel, Saint-Donat, Quebec, J0T2C0 Canada, is listed on Sotheby’s for a dollar less than $1M. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

A 1,665 square foot loft on Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna is listed for a $998,000 on Sotheby’s International Realty. For almost two thousand dollars more, you could buy a 1.3445 acre lakefront mansion in Saint-Donat, Quebec, listed on the same website.

The Quebec home, listed at $999,999, is about $20,000 short of the July 2019 average cost of a new home in Kelowna, which is $1,020,655, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The 30-year-old Quebec home has three bedrooms, two baths on 58,568.35 square feet of land, described as ‘intimate’ and ‘private’ on the listing and overlooking ‘one of the most beautiful lakes in Quebec’, Lake Archambault.

READ MORE: Blow, bucks and BMWs seized in Alberta bust with Kelowna ties

READ MORE: Kelowna ninth most expensive city for rent in Canada, report says

The Ellis Street loft was designed by a Vancouver interior designer, featuring 18ft ceilings, two-storey windows and three private patios overlooking Kelowna’s arts and culture district.

According to CMHC, out of 57 single family/semi-detached homes sold in Kelowna in July 2019, the cheapest 20 per cent were sold for $729,000. The most expensive was $1.5m, with a median price of $1.1m.