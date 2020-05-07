Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s 2020 first-quarter report shows 36 per cent increase in theft from vehicles in Vernon. (Contributed)

Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

First-quarter RCMP report shows 185 vehicles stolen from in city limits

Thefts from vehicles in Vernon are up 36 per cent since this time last year, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s first-quarter report.

Between January and March, RCMP reported 185 thefts from vehicles, or a 49-case increase from the year prior.

RCMP reported 213 incidents of thefts from vehicles between October and December 2019 — 60 of which occurred in December alone, police said in January.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a few hours, overnight, or several days while on a trip,” Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the then-media relations officer said of the crime of opportunity.

RCMP say its best to remove anything valuable from the vehicle upon parking.

“If it’s valuable to you, chances are a thief will think it’s valuable too,” she said.

READ MORE: Vernon hit with 60 vehicle break-ins last month

READ MORE: Drug offences double in Vernon’s fourth quarter: RCMP report

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Planned road work alters Vernon traffic
Next story
Spallumcheen craft brewery growing larger

Just Posted

Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

First-quarter RCMP report shows 185 vehicles stolen from in city limits

Planned road work alters Vernon traffic

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect next week on portions of Silver Star and Okanagan Landing roads

Vernon businesses in limbo over reopening plans

Some jumping into opening while guidelines grey for others

COVID-19: Classrooms may reopen for Vernon students

Part-time in-class learning opportunities may be implemented in June

COVID-19: Enderby recovery action team looks at reopening parks

Enderby mayor envouraged by new COVID-19 directives from the B.C. government

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

Central Okanagan parents to weigh in on back-to-school options

District says announcement to be made on approach to resuming in-class instruction in coming weeks

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Video: Revelstoke Dam spillway spectacle

BC Hydro said the recent spillway release was the first for this year

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Kelowna RCMP return $10,000 worth of bikes to rightful owners

On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles

Most Read