Then and now: Oliver flooding swells over the course of a week

Even with the B.C. Wildfire Service on hand to sandbag, the increased flow is causing damage

Water rushing down Sportsmens Bowl Road near the junction with Highway 97 spills over stacks of sandbags, even as B.C. Wildfire Service crews work to bolster the area’s barriers. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

What a difference a week makes.

Between April 11 and April 18, the flow of water through Sportsmens Bowl Road has seen a fairly major increase, and the deterioration of some infrastructure is evident.

Back in #OliverBC for #BCfloods today. This used to be road. Now it's a big hole with a culvert to the other side of the road and a lot of water. pic.twitter.com/TMvHnOtUaq — Dustin Godfrey 📰 (@dustinrgodfrey) April 18, 2018

Chunks of road are missing, and in areas depression in the edges of the road, now the banks of rushing creeks, is pronounced as the water gnaws at the ground that supports it.

The culvert that runs underneath Highway 97 previously had a pool with the surface a couple of metres below the road. Now, the surface is only about half a metre from the highway.

And a little bit down from there, water intended to be flowing into tye creeks has breached some sandbag barriers and flooded this area. #OliverBC pic.twitter.com/cW4dn4m1mc — Dustin Godfrey 📰 (@dustinrgodfrey) April 18, 2018

And now, as the efforts to mitigate the flooding ramps up, the B.C. Wildfire Service is on hand for a seven-day contract to fill and place sandbags in the area.

See our video comparing the flooding levels then and now below:

Video of #BCfloods last Wednesday in the Sportsmens Bowl Road area of #OliverBC versus today. pic.twitter.com/M7PXurNRHW — Dustin Godfrey 📰 (@dustinrgodfrey) April 19, 2018

