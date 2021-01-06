Thieves break into Vernon pet store in broad daylight

Some items were stolen from Paw Street Market just after 8 a.m. Wednesday

A bizarre assortment of items was stolen from a Vernon pet supplies store Wednesday morning in a brazen daylight break-in.

Paw Street Market employee Miranda Higgins said at some point between 8:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m., Jan. 6, the store in Vernon’s Fruit Union Plaza was broken into.

The list of stolen items includes two pet beds, a stuffed toy, a large ferret cage and a dog ramp — the latter designed to help senior dogs get in and out of vehicles.

“They’re not of any high value to us so we’re not too worried,” Higgins said of the stolen items. “We’re more just letting the community know to look out for this.”

The Vernon RCMP have been notified of the incident. While Higgins isn’t sure who carried out the break-in (the business is currently working to retrieve surveillance footage), she surmised they must have been “very confident.”

“It’s kind of unnerving, right? It’s broad daylight,” she said.

A request for comment has been made to the Vernon RCMP.

Brendan Shykora

