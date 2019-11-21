Former Vancouver detective James Fisher was sent to prison for 20 months after admitting to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case he was probing. (Black Press Media files)

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Three Vancouver police officers are being investigated in connection to charges against former detective James Fisher.

Vancouver police spokesperson Tania Visintin confirmed the investigation had been handed over to an external agency.

“As part of a thorough investigation conducted by the VPD into the actions of Jim Fisher, concerns about the conduct of three members from Counter Exploitation Unit related specifically to the Fisher investigation were referred to an independent agency for investigation,” Visintin said in an email to Black Press Media.

Visintin was unable to provide the name of the agency conducting the investigation.

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case he was probing. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison and two years’ probation that August.

Before his arrest and subsequent retirement, Fisher was a 29-year veteran of the force and a member of a team that investigates prostitution, criminal exploitation and child sex abuse.

READ MORE: Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast
Next story
Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

Just Posted

Man gets 18 months jail for dealing heroin, fentanyl in Vernon

Sung Hwan Choi, 23, found guilty of trafficking drugs from Lower Mainland in May 2019

Open house event to honour Vernon pillar Nahal

City councillor, event organizer and volunteer Dalvir Nahal to be celebrated Sunday

Win free groceries through Vernon store’s fundraiser

Simply Delicious teamed up with CMHA in support of youth programming

Vernon man wanted by police

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating man charged with aggravated assault

Telephone lines down at 18 Avenue in Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services have reopened 18th Ave after clearing the lines from the road

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

Letter: Spouse of Shuswap first responder shares challenges, gratitude

One in three first responders suffer in silence, resources available to help them and their families

Kelowna to host 2021 Tim Hortons Brier

The last time Kelowna hosted the tournament was in 1968

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Most Read