3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Three people are dead following a collision between a car and a semi-truck near Cache Creek.

RCMP’s Central Interior Traffic Services said it happened Thursday at about 11 a.m., when a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 97 collided with a car while turning left onto Highway 99.

All three victims, who police confirmed included two adults and a minor, were riding in the car. No word on the commercial driver.

According to DriveBC, alternating single-lane traffic is in effect along Highway 97, while the crash site remains closed. Drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-453-2216.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
