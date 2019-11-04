Three Kelowna residents receive award for help to save a man’s life

The men helped keep Kevin Trottier alive after he suffered a heart attack and crashed his car into a tree

Three Kelowna residents were honored with the Vital Link award on Sunday for their aid in helping save a man’s life.

The incident occurred when Kevin Trottier suffered a heart attack and crashed his car near Smith Creek in Kelowna. He had been mountain biking shortly before the accident happened.

Kayle Trottier, Kale Rempel and Nic McLaren —three passersby who stumbled upon Kevin after they also had finished mountain biking in the area — stepped in to perform life-saving CPR on Kevin to keep him alive before paramedics arrived on the scene.

Among the three that came to the rescue was Kevin’s son Kayle. Miraculously Kayle had just learned CPR a few months earlier thanks to his gym teacher and was able to take appropriate action.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was remarkable how the three men were able to keep Kevin alive, particularly because a persons’ chance of surviving a cardiac arrest drops by about ten per cent each minute the receiver does not have medical help.

The three received the Vital Award on Sunday at Station 341, where they held a small ceremony to thank the three men for their heroic actions.

When Kevin was called up to speak, he got quite emotional, embracing each of the men and letting out a few tears.

The Vital Link Award is presented to citizens who are involved in saving a life through successful CPR efforts.

READ MORE: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Previous story
VIDEO: Two killed after SUV veers into B.C. lake
Next story
Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Just Posted

Coldstream man honoured with search and rescue lifetime membership

Pete Wise has devoted more than 55 years volunteering with search and rescue organizations

Holt the hero as Vernon Vipers beat Surrey

Vipers forward the only player to score in shootout; Vernon takes five of six weekend points

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers win gold at home

Nixon Wenger Pee Wees win own eight-team invitational, beating Arbutus Club of Vancouver in final

PHOTOS: Vernon dance studio entertains with gala evening

City Dance, which operates in Vernon and Salmon Arm, showcases dance to appreciative crowd

Vernon high school football teams left in dark

Lights go out at GVAP in second half, forcing early end to VSS-Fulton thriller

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy party leader Jo-Ann Roberts steps into top role

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

The Black Antler chef takes home Penticton Souperbowl trophy

Annual event aims to raise profile of Penticton’s Soupateria

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

VIDEO: Two killed after SUV veers into B.C. lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Patients lacking English need equal access to interpreters across Canada: doctor

Patients with a chronic disease and limited English are more likely to return to the emergency room

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

Most Read