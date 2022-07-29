UPDATE: Wildfire service responding to new blazes in North Shuswap and North Okanagan

A wildfire sparked above Highway 6 in Cherryville July 20. (Toby Griffin photo) Three fires were sparked July 29 in the North Okanagan. (BC WIldfire Map) A fire was sparked north of Byers Road off Highway 6 in Cherryville July 29, 2022. (Brad Corridor photo)

Two wildfires in the North Okanagan and two in the North Shuswap were sparked this morning.

BC Wildfire lists four new fires ignited as of July 29, all with causes currently unknown – one in the vicinity of Seymour Arm, one north of Shuswap Lake Provincial Park and east of Leopold Road, one south of Armstrong near Miriam Creek and the third near Cherryville and Bryers Road.

The fire near Cherryville is o.3 hectares and BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said a three-person initial attack crew is on scene.

BCWS personnel are en route to the other three fires, each of which is spot-sized (less than 0.01 hectares or 0.02 acres), and classified as out of control. Industry also responded to the fire south of Armstrong by putting water on the blaze and creating a fire guard.

Areas of the Shuswap and North Okanagan were hit with lightning and heavy rain this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms forecast by Environment Canada for this afternoon and evening in both Salmon Arm and Vernon. Temperatures are predicted to remain in the mid-30s through Monday, Aug. 1, with a decrease to the mid-20s on Aug. 2.

Read more: UPDATE: Two small wildfires in North Okanagan-Shuswap no longer a threat

Read more: Nohomin Creek wildfire continues to grow

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresShuswap