Current SD83 trustees gather for their first school board meeting of the 2022-23 school year at the Salmon Arm District Education Support Centre on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (File photo)

Three North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustee candidates acclaimed

Race down to three candidates vying for two seats representing Salmon Arm

Three of the five School District 83 trustee positions have been acclaimed, leaving it a three-way race between candidates seeking to represent Salmon Arm.

There have been a few changes in the school district election race since 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, when the nomination period concluded for candidates running in the Oct. 15 general local elections.

Electoral Area 3 (Columbia Shuswap Regional District Areas C, F and G) has since gone to Corryn Grayston. Gina S. Johnny, who had initially been listed as an Area 3 candidate, is now campaigning for one of two seats representing Electoral Area 4/Salmon Arm.

Johnny is running against incumbents Amanda Krebs and Marianne VanBuskirk. Samantha Leins is no longer running in Electoral Area 4.

Incumbent Tennile Lachmuth has been acclaimed for Electoral Area 1 (City of Armstrong, District of Spallumcheen/CSRD Area D), and Brent Gennings for Electoral Area 2 (City of Enderby/CSRD Area E/District of Sicamous/RDNO Area F).

Read more: Three-way race set for mayor in Salmon Arm, five-way in Sicamous

Read more: Voter turnout rises in Salmon Arm and Sicamous municipal elections

